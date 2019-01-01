Gor Mahia v Zamalek: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

K’Ogalo will be seeking to better their performance in the Caf competition when they face the Egyptian side in the opener

This is going to be a Group D opener for both teams and a good start is very important for either side.

It is a tricky fixture that will be played at the Kasarani Stadium, and the Kenyan champions will come into the game hoping to effectively capitalize on the home ground advantage.

K'Ogalo are second seeds in a tough Group D that also comprises Petro Atletico of Angola and Hussein Dey of Algeria.

Game Gor Mahia vs Zamalek SC Date Sunday, February 3 Time 4:00pm Kenyan Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be shown live on SuperSport.

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel SuperSport 9 NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Missing players Midfielder Ernest Wendo Attacker Francis Mustafa

There are no injuries reported in the Gor Mahia camp, but the team will have to do without the services of Ernest Wendo and Francis Mustafa. The two are suspended after accumulating a total of two yellow cards each.

On positive note, captain Harun Shakava and fellow defender Joash Onyango are in contention to start after missing the game against New Star owing to a two match suspension by Caf for alleged unsporting behavior against Lobi Stars of Nigeria in the same competition.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Otieno, Batambuze, Shakava, Onyango, Okeyo, Kahata, Juma, Onyango, Omondi and Tuyisenge,

Position Missing player None None

Zamalek have every player available for the game and they will be aiming at getting a positive result from the fixture.

Probable XI for Zamalek SC: Sayed, Emam, Alaa, Magdy, Abdel, Hamed, Sassi, Kahraba, Hassan, Obama and El Said.

Match Preview

The Kenyan side has always struggled at home against opponents from Egypt and this will be another test for the Hassan Oktay led side. The last time the two faced each other was in 1998 in the same competition but in the first round.

K’Ogalo went on to win the game by a solitary goal in the first leg, but lost by four goals in the second leg to bow out 4-1 on aggregate. The recent Egyptian side the Kenyan champions have faced is ENPPI about four years ago.

Article continues below

At home they just managed a barren draw, after going down by three goals in the first leg. But things have changed, and the current side is capable of getting a win at home. They have much needed experience in the continent and can definitely do better this time round.

While Zamalek boast of far superior claim continentally, K’Ogalo are appearing at the group stages for the second time in a row. The Egyptian side has won the Caf Champions League five times, as well as the African Cup Winners Cup, once. The team has also won the Caf Super Cup three times.

Last season, Gor Mahia lost just once in the three matches played at home; they recorded one win, a draw and a defeat.