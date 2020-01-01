Gomes supports Lisbon being used as Champions League hub to finish this season's competition

The Portuguese great thinks the city would be an effective host for the remaining matches of the competition

Lisbon is supposedly being considered as a potential location for all remaining 2019-20 matches and great Nuno Gomes believes the city would be a "good solution".

The coronavirus pandemic brought top-level sport in Europe to a halt, with the final stages of the Champions League and pushed back indefinitely.

UEFA wants to complete both competitions once domestic leagues have been concluded, meaning the remaining fixtures could potentially resume in August.

Last week, reports began to emerge suggesting Istanbul would be unable to cover the cost of hosting the Champions League final without supporters being allowed to attend, and now UEFA is said to be considering alternative plans.

One apparent idea is for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final to be played at neutral venues in a single city and Lisbon is reportedly considered to be the strongest option, given Portugal's low coronavirus infection rate and the facilities of and CP.

Gomes agrees Lisbon would be an effective host, telling Stats Perform News: "For us Portuguese, I believe it is a good thing.

"After a lot of meetings [UEFA] understood it's maybe better to do it in one place rather than everybody travelling around Europe.

"[Lisbon] is a good option, and I'm not sure if they already decided a final decision, but it's true a lot of views and conversations are being held in order to maybe give Lisbon the final eight of the Champions League.

"I think it's good for football to find a solution in order to finish the games that are missing because everybody is waiting for Champions League games."

Both the Europa League and Champions League were suspended in March during the round-of-16.

Twelve teams remain in the Champions League with the competition halted during the middle of its first knockout stage.

, , and had all progressed to the quarter-final stage with four more ties yet to be decided.

In the remaining matches, lead 2-1 heading into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium, while have to overcome a three-goal deficit away at Bayern.

host in their second contest by a 1-0 margin, while and will head into their decider at Camp Nou tied at one-apiece.