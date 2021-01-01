Gomaa questions Egypt players' commitment after Kenya draw

The Pharaohs could only settle for a draw against the Harambee Stars on Thursday evening, leaving the ex-international fuming after the final whistle

Wael Gomaa suggested Egypt players fell below the standard of giving their all in Thursday’s 1-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.

Needing at least a draw to qualify for Cameroon 2022, coach Hossam El Badry named a solid XI against the Harambee Stars – who were in dire need of victory to boost their qualification hopes.

They got off to a flying start at the Nyayo National Stadium, taking a second minute lead through Magdi Kafsha who profited from a Mohamed Hany assist – which handed the Egyptians a slim lead into the half-time break.

However, Jacob Mulee's team came out stronger in the second-half and deservedly levelled matters through Hassan Abdallah. Their ambition of securing a comeback win vanished into thin air as Johnstone Omurwa was given the marching orders for elbowing Mostafa Mohamed in an off-the-ball incident.

Despite the numerical advantage, the North Africans were unable to secure all points at stake, a result that left the Egyptian football great far from pleased with Badry’s side performance.

“What matches should be won and which should be played? Is this a final? We didn’t win today and didn’t play well,” he said on beIN Sports per Kingfut.com.

“I was optimistic before the match, but the goal we conceded shows how unorganized we were.

“The national team has no shape. We used to criticize the team under former coach Hector Cuper, but at least there was a defensive shape and we played on the counterattack.



“But today [Thursday], I didn’t see a clear style of play. The players weren’t eager to play for the Egyptian national team and there was no teamwork.

Article continues below

“Yes, I sought excuses for Hossam El-Badry, as a result of the lack of training camps, but we must see a proper style of play at times.”

Even at the draw, Egypt are through to the biennial African football showpiece for the 26th time. There, they would be gunning for a record eight title.

Their last outing in the 2019 as hosts ended on a sour note after crashing out in the Round of 16 to South Africa. Thembinkosi Lorch’s 85th minute strike settled the keenly contested affair at the Cairo International Stadium.