10-man Gokulam Kerala hold East Bengal to a 1-1 draw

Victor Perez Alonso's penalty goal cancelled out Marcus Joseph's ninth minute strike as Red and Golds bring a point home from Kozhikode....

and played out a 1-1 draw in an 2019-20 clash on Tuesday at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode.

Marcus Joseph had put the hosts in front in the 9th minute but Victor Perez restored parity from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute to seal a point for the visitors.

Gokulam move up to the sixth position in the league table with 19 points from 14 matches while East Bengal remained on the fourth position with 20 points from 15 games.

Fernando Santiago Varela made three changes to Gokulam Kerala lineup that managed a 1-1 draw against Punjab FC in their last game. Dharmaraj Ravanan, Muthu Irulandi and Rahul KP replaced Mohammad Irshad, Salman Kalliyath and Lalromawia.

For East Bengal, Kassim Aidara returned into the lineup replacing Rohlupuia and Gurwinder Singh replaced injured Asheer Akhtar.

Gokulam Kerala were off to a fiery start and scored up their opening goal in the ninth minute when Marcus Joseph latched onto a through-ball by Rahul KP and found the back of the net with a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

Joseph could have doubled the lead in the 12th minute when he received a through ball from Henry Kisekka on the left side of the box. The skipper attempted a shot at goal but it hit the second post and came back.

East Bengal then restored parity in the 23rd minute when Victor Perez scored from the penalty spot. Juan Mera had earned the spot-kick after he was brought down inside the box by Naocha Singh.

East Bengal started the second half on a brighter note and could have taken the lead in the 56th minute when Victor Perez attempted a shot from the edge of the box but unfortunately, the ball hit the crossbar and went out.

Luck was not on East Bengal's side as Juan Mera's attempt in the 72nd once again came off the crossbar. The Spanish winger had made an excellent solo run and entered the box from the right and tried to lob it over Ubaid but it hit the woodwork.

Salman K, who came in as a substitute in the second half, had two opportunities to score a second goal for his team in the final 15 minutes of the match. In the 81st minute, the youngster's powerful shot was parried away by Mirshad and in the injury time he had found the back of the net after receiving a through ball from Haroon Amiri but he was given offside.