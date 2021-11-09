GOAL50 2021 Head to Head: Lawrence vs Glas

GOAL50 is back and this year, it is you - the fans - who will choose the winner.

The voting process will see plenty of the world's top players face off for your votes, from all different countries, different teams and different positions.

One showdown between players who play the same position that is very tough to call will see Paris Saint-Germain's Ashley Lawrence battle Bayern Munich's Hanna Glas.

Both full-backs ended title droughts for their respective clubs last season, reached the Women's Champions League semi-finals and the Olympic gold medal match, too.

So how do you pick between them?

Lawrence did get the upper hand in that game in Tokyo in August, as her Canada team beat Glas' Sweden on penalties for the ultimate prize.

The 26-year-old was a star player in her side's triumph, helping them keep clean sheets in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, the latter which saw Canada get their first victory over the U.S. women's national team in 21 years.

Lawrence also scored her penalty in the decisive shootout against Brazil in the last eight and provided a crucial, and brilliant, assist for Adriana Leon's equaliser against Great Britain in the group stages.

That successful summer would cap off what was a wonderful club season for the Canadian, as she helped PSG win their first ever Division 1 Feminine title, keeping 19 clean sheets as they ousted Lyon from top spot for the first time.

Defensively astute with a natural desire to be an attacking asset, having spent her college career excelling as a midfielder, Lawrence has grown into one of the best full-backs on the planet.

However, so has Glas. Interestingly, the pair were team-mates in Paris for a brief spell, before the Swede moved on to Bayern Munich, where things have really suited her.

The spell in France asked her to be a lot more creative, something that she has paired wonderfully with the more familiar style in Germany, where the tactical focus is more like what she experienced in Sweden. It means today she is a perfectly balanced full-back.

She helped Bayern rack up 16 clean sheets in the league last season as they won their first title in five years, but also contributed two goals and five assists from defence. Lawrence, on the other hand, had just one assist in France.

The silver medal Glas collected at the Olympics rounded off a superb campaign, even if it might not have been the colour she wanted in the end.

Both players are certainly up there when it comes to talking about the best right-backs in women's football. They may be differences in their styles, but it is tough to separate them when it comes to determining who had the better season.

Who would you pick? Lawrence or Glas? Voting is open until November 16, and GOAL50 is down to you!