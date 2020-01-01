Goal 50 Fan Vote: Lewandowski crowned people's champion for 2019-20 heroics

After taking top spot in the 2020 men's list on Tuesday, the Bayern Munich and Poland striker has now emerged victorious in our online poll

Robert Lewandowski has pulled off a sensational Goal 50 double by following up his No.1 ranking in the men's list by winning the inaugural Fan Vote.

On Tuesday, the prolific Poland striker was named the best player in the world for 2019-20, after firing to a treble with 55 goals in just 47 appearances in all competitions.

Now, Lewandowski has been crowned as the 'people's champion' too, after topping an online poll which took in 26,000 votes from 176 different countries.

may have failed to win a major trophy last season, but Lionel Messi finished second, thanks in no small part to his record-breaking seventh Pichichi title in .

Kevin De Bruyne, who equalled the Premier League assists record in an otherwise unremarkable year for , took the final podium place.

Cristiano Ronaldo recorded the most prolific campaign in ' history to take fourth, just ahead of duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who played their part in Thomas Tuchel's side reaching the final for the first time ever.

The man who repeatedly thwarted Mbappe and Neymar in Lisbon, Manuel Neuer, took eighth place, making him the highest-ranked goalkeeper on the fans' list.

Elsewhere, Sadio Mane was rewarded with seventh spot for playing a starring role in ending their 30-year title drought in while the winger's new team-mate, former Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara, also made the top 10.

There are a couple of surprising names at the tail end of the fans' list, with Peter Gulacsi and Dominik Szoboszlai both earning inclusion thanks to Goal readers in Hungary turning out in force.

Lewandowski, though, was a popular choice with fans across the globe – from Aruba to – and is a most deserving recipient of a brilliant Goal 50 double.

The Goal 50 is an annual list of the 25 best male and female players in the world and is decided by Goal editors and correspondents from our 44 editions across the world.

The Goal 50 Fan Vote, meanwhile, was based on shortlists made by our readers, who picked their top 10 players from a longlist of 100 candidates on the Goal website.