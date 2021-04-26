'Give him the Ballon d'Or' – Leicester City’s Iheanacho inspires Twitter meltdown
Kelechi Iheanacho sent Twitter into a frenzy after inspiring Leicester City to a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in Monday’s Premier League clash.
The Foxes were pegged down in the 12th minute after Wilfried Zaha profited from an Eberechi Eze assist to slot past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Timothy Castagne restored parity for the hosts five minutes into the second half – with Iheanacho the provider.
With the game heading for a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium, Iheanacho decided the game venomous effort in the 80th minute.
Social media went into meltdown while praising the former Manchester City striker who has now scored five times in his last four games for Brendan Rodgers’ side.