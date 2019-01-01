'Giroud too important for France to drop' - Deschamps explains latest Lacazette omission

The France boss announced his latest squad on Thursday afternoon and tended to show loyalty to his World Cup-winning stars of last summer

manager Didier Deschamps has admitted Olivier Giroud is too important to be dropped in his latest squad.

The 50-year-old named his squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Iceland on Thursday and selected the frontman despite him not starting a Premier League game in 2019.

While Giroud was included, the in-form duo of Alexandre Lacazette and Wissam Ben Yedder were omitted in his place.

Ben Yedder has been in sensational form for this season, plundering a hat-trick against at the weekend to take his tally to 26 in all competitions, while Lacazette has scored 14 goals in all competitions for .

Deschamps has an abundance of talent to choose from in attack and says the similarities between Ben Yedder and Lacazette worked against them, instead opting for Giroud's physicality up front.

"I don't think they will be happy today," he told a media conference.

“They are doing a lot of very good things, but I have to make choices. They are both closer in style to each other than Giroud. Giroud is less used in the Premier League, but what he does for us is [important].

"They would deserve the call-up. They just need to keep doing what they are doing.”

Anthony Martial pulled out of the Nations League clash against Netherlands and friendly with Uruguay in November with a groin problem and has again been called up by Deschamps, who is excited by what the star can do when fully fit.

"He has always been part of this French group," he explained.

"Sometimes he has been taken, sometimes he hasn't. He had some slight fitness concerns, but when he is in full control of his ability in beating players, he has all the attacking qualities required.”

Martial joins Hugo Lloris, Lucas Digne, Kurt Zouma, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Moussa Sissoko and Giroud in the France squad, however there is still no place for defender Ayermic Laporte, who has endured a protracted disagreement with Deschamps.

The World champions travel to Moldova on March 22 and then face Iceland at the Stade de France three days later.