'Gio is back! Very cool' - USMNT star Reyna set to return for Borussia Dortmund says manager Rose

Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose has confirmed Gio Reyna is back in his plans, with the United States international midfielder fully recovered from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 19-year-old playmaker has been out of action since picking up an injury while on World Cup qualifying duty with his country in September 2021.

It has been a long road back for the USMNT star, but he is returning to contention at Dortmund ahead of their Bundesliga clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

What has been said?

Asked for an update on Reyna’s fitness, Rose told reporters: “Gio is back! Very cool!

“He really wants to be there, had another two good weeks of training. To see him back and to have his quality again is nice and important for us.”

How many games has Reyna missed?

Reyna suffered a hamstring injury against El Salvador and has been out of action ever since.

A return to training was made in November, but no risks have been taken with him as Dortmund ease him back into the fold.

He will be hoping to see some game time against Leverkusen after sitting out 25 games in all competitions at club level and a further 11 fixtures for USA.

Any other business?

While Reyna is back in contention, Dortmund have a number of other senior stars out of action.

Emre Can, Erling Haaland and Mats Hummels have all been nursing knocks, with only the latter standing a chance of facing Leverkusen.

Rose added: “It's not expected that any of the three will join us for tomorrow's final training. Mats rode his bike today, so we'll have to see if he can still make the squad, but it will be very tight.”

Dortmund currently sit second in the Bundesliga table, six points adrift of reigning champions Bayern Munich with 14 games left to play.

