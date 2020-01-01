Gideon Mensah: Vitoria Guimaraes defender boosts Ghana after coronavirus recovery

The left-back is back in practice after some time out on the sidelines, just ahead of November's Afcon qualifiers

have received good news ahead of October's 2022 qualifying double-header against Sudan but the return to training of -based fullback Gideon Mensah.

The Vitoria Guimaraes left-back has been off the pitch after being detected to have contracted the coronavirus disease on his return to the club from international duty with Ghana.

The Black Stars faced African counterparts Mali and 2022 World Cup hosts in two friendlies earlier this month as part of preparations for next month's Afcon qualifiers.

About seven Ghana players, including Gideon, Besiktas midfielder Bernard Mensah, Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew, Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo, Hoffenheim centre-back Kasim Nuhu Adams and Trabzonspor forward Caleb Ekuban tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from the Ghana camp.

"Feels great to be back in training with the whole squad. Thanks to everyone for their prayers and motivation," Mensah posted on Twitter.

Feels great to be back in training with the whole squad. Thanks to everyone for their prayers and motivation. #UNRULY 🙏🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/3mYqxAtbBh — Gideon Mensah (@gideonmensah_14) October 27, 2020

Back to training, Mensah is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the Sudan double-header.

It is unfortunate our players have contracted the virus," Asante Twum told Asempa FM.

"We ensured that every player and management member followed the protocols before and after the games. There were automated hand sanitiser machines at the hotel the team was lodging and at the stadia we used for the matches.

"Tests were conducted every day to ensure we were all safe but it is unfortunate this had happened.

"We did not force these players to come and play for the national team but once they came, you take their health into consideration. We wish them well because we will still need their services next month.

"This is a virus that can be in your system and you cannot determine it but I don't think accusing the Ghana Football Association of failing to do the right thing is the right way.

Article continues below

"We did our best to ensure we all stayed safe but it did not happen."

During the summer transfer window, he made a loan switch from Red Bull Salzburg to Guimaraes.

He is, however, yet to make his competitive debut for the Portuguese club.