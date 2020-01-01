'Ghost games' are sh*t without fans, but they're the only solution - Kramer

A return to action in Germany is likely to be behind closed doors as the world continues to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic

midfielder Christoph Kramer has reiterated his feelings on playing matches without fans, insisting 'ghost games' are “sh*t” but admits that they are the only solution to getting German football moving again at the earliest opportunity.

The 2014 World Cup winner saw his Gladbach side climb to fourth place in the before football around the world was called to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only , and ahead of them in the German top flight.

Bayern's lead is far from unassailable, but finishing in a spot would represent a good campaign for Marco Rose's side and Kramer is keen to see the season return sooner rather than later with so many people, himself included, missing the beautiful game – even if that means playing without fans.

“They're sh*t,” Kramer told the latest episode of the Kicker meets DAZN podcast when asked about the prospect of finishing the season with so-called 'ghost games'. “Even when you watch them on TV.

“These days, though, it would be stupid not to play at all. That's why ghost games are welcome – they're the only solution.

“Of course, it doesn't feel like a real game, but if there's one thing we have learned recently it's that we have to enjoy the little things.

The Bundesliga will not resume until April 30 at the earliest, but teams have already returned to training in small groups – with the necessary social distancing precautions taken – and Kramer feels that the league has taken a small step back towards normality.

“Footballers are no different to anyone else who misses their job,” the international added. “Two months ago it would be unthinkable that you missed going out and going to work. We appreciate those things now and I think that's very, very nice.

“As a footballer, sometimes you don't want to do positional exercises in Training every day – but now we just look forward to it. Hopefully we'll learn after the coronavirus crisis is over that normal life is actually beautiful.”

With having so much time to themselves while football is suspended, players could be forgiven for planning ahead for their careers and considering moves to new countries to get out of their comfort zone. For Kramer, though, Germany will always be his preferred destination.

“I love travelling and immersing myself in other cultures,” the 29-year-old said. “But there is no better feeling than coming home. I'm satisfied – that's something very underestimated and precious.

.”