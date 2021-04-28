Ghezzal and N'Koudou score to inspire Besiktas past Rizespor

The Algeria international and the Cameroonian made key contributions as the Black Eagles edged past Bulent Uygun’s men

Rachid Ghezzal scored and provided an assist while Georges-Kevin N'Koudou found the back of the net as Besiktas secured a 3-2 victory over Rizespor in Wednesday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

Ghezzal teamed up with the Black Eagles last summer on a season-long loan from Premier League side Leicester City and has been delivering impressive performances.

The winger was handed a starting role along with French-born Cameroonian N'Koudou and helped Sergen Yalcin’s men extend their winning run at Caykur Didi Stadyumu.

Besiktas started the encounter brightly and opened the scoring only 16 minutes into the encounter following a fine combination from the African stars.

Ghezzal sent a brilliant pass to N'Koudou, who then fired home his effort, leaving goalkeeper Gokhan Akkan with no chance.

Gokhan Tore doubled the lead in the 57th minute after a timely assist from Welinton, Ghezzal then got a goal of his own with 15 minutes left to play to hand his side a 3-0 lead.

Rizespor then attempted a comeback when Ismail Koybasi reduced the deficit in the 87th minute with a fine individual goal.

Moments before the end of the game, Damjan Djokovic scored but the effort was not enough to save Bulent Uygun’s men from defeat as Besiktas held on to their lead to secure all three points.

N’Koudou, Ghezzal, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Fabrice N’Sakala featured for the duration of the game.

Ghana’s Bernard Mensah was introduced into the game in the 85th minute for Adem Ljajic and made his contribution to the Black Eagles.

The victory consolidated Besiktas’ lead at the top of the table after gathering 78 points from 36 games, six points above second-placed Galatasaray.

Ghezza has now scored five goals and provided 16 assists in 27 league appearances while N'Koudou has eight goals to his credit this season.

The African stars will be expected to help the Black Eagles extend their winning run when they take on Hatayspor in their next league game on May 1.