Ghezzal and Nkoudou inspire Besiktas past Alanyaspor

The Algeria international and French winger of Cameroonian descent were on target as the Black Eagles strolled past Cagdas Atan’s men on Wednesday

Besiktas secured a 3-0 victory over Alanyaspor in Wednesday’s Super Lig encounter with Rachid Ghezzal and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou registering their names on the scorers’ list.

Following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Kasimpasa which halted their nine-game unbeaten run, the bruised Black Eagles came into the game with the ambition of returning to winning ways.

For the visitors, they travelled to Istanbul’s Vodafone Park hoping to end their three-game losing streak. Sadly, they were unable to match Sergen Yalcin’s team in the keenly contested affair.

It took Besiktas just 11 minutes to take the lead courtesy of Everton loanee Cenk Tosun with Atiba Hutchinson providing the assist. Hutchinson’s header off Oguzhan Ozyakup’s corner kick slipped towards the Turkish star who simply steered home from close range.

Alanyaspor tried all their best to fight back but they were unable to get past goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu. Subsequently, they went into the half-time break with a goal deficit.

Nothing changed in the second half as the hosts firmly dominated ball possession. Their dominance turned in another goal in the 58th minute through Algerian star Ghezzal. Profiting from a pass outside the box from captain Hutchinson, the Leicester City loanee curled in a beauty past Portuguese goalkeeper Marafone.

That was the 28-year-old’s second league goal for the Istanbul based outfit having moved from the King Power Stadium.

Five minutes to full time, substitute Georges-Kevin Nkoudou sealed the triumph. The 26-year-old Frenchman of Cameroonian background slotted past the opposing goalkeeper after collecting a pass from Hutchison – who completed a hat-trick of assists.

Looking dead and buried, yet, Alanyaspor were not willing to go down without a fight. They pulled one back courtesy of Efkan Bekiroglu. Unfortunately, that effort was cancelled as VAR adjudged the foul to have been committed before the goal was scored.

After an impressive shift, Ghezzal was substituted for Gokhan Tore in the 86th minute while Congo’s Fabrice N’Sakala played from start to finish. For Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar, he was not listed for the encounter.

Thanks to this result, Besiktas remain at the summit of the Super Lig log after amassing 67 points from 31 outings in the 2020-21 campaign.