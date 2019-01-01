Ghana's Asamoah 'happy with what he has done' at Inter Milan

The 30-year-old assesses his season so far with the Nerazzurri following a transfer from Juventus last summer

international Kwadwo Asamoah is satisfactied with his performance so far this despite not scoring many goals for new club Milan.

The versatile midfielder, who has largely been used at left-back by the Nerazzurri, joined the club from last summer.

He has thus far made 38 appearances in all competitions, starting in all but two of the games.

"I’m happy with what I’ve done this year," Asamoah told Sky.

"I perhaps could have done more, but at the moment we’ve got a big objective to achieve and there are four games remaining.

"I haven’t been getting on the scoresheet, the way I’m currently playing means I provide more assists because I primarily have to think about defending for the good of the team."

Inter's next game in the Italian will be an interesting one for Asamoah, as he is set to face former side , where he played between 2008 and 2012.

"It’s always difficult to play against your former team," the 30-year-old noted.

"Udinese are going through a difficult spell, which is why they’ll try to start strongly. We therefore need to be alert and ready from the very first minute – they’ll give their all to try to win.

"We’ve been training well, this is an important match and it would be vital to get a result.

"There are other sides pushing to get in front and this is the moment when we have to give everything. We have the quality and the players to aim high.

"We’ve done well against the big sides this year, we need to maintain this ruthlessness and desire to win in all our matches."

At the end of the season, Asamoah will turn focus to the upcoming where Ghana have been drawn in Group F, together with defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

