Ghana striker Waris earns award at French club Strasbourg

The striker's fine performance in February has not gone unnoticed

French side have named international Abdul Majeed Waris as their Player of the Month for February.

The striker netted twice and provided one assist in six elite division matches.

The goals came in back-to-back games against and Stade de .

The award, announced on Monday, is a boost for the 28-year-old, who joined the club on loan from FC during the January transfer window.

His recent loan move ended a frustrating time at Porto where he was frozen out by coach Sergio Conceicao.

Strasbourg is Waris' fourth French club after earlier spells with , Valenciennes and Lorient.

The Tamale-born player has also previously played for Swedish side Hacken, Russian club and Trabzonspor in .

Despite his form, Waris was snubbed when Ghana coach CK Akonnor unveiled a 23-man squad for their upcoming 2021 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan later this month.

