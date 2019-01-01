Ghana star Solomon Asante scoops four awards at Phoenix Rising
Ghana international Solomon Asante won four awards at Phoenix Rising gala for his outstanding contributions to the team's success in the 2019 USL Championship regular season.
Asante, who leads the league's scoring chart with 22 goals, claimed his club's Golden Boot, Most Valuable Player, Goal of the Season and Players' Player awards on Wednesday.
And the winner is... @Asante20Magic ! pic.twitter.com/6eQjqyX26iThe 29-year-old's looping effort against Orange County was voted by the fans as the club's goal of the season.— z-Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) October 11, 2019
Aside from his imposing goalscoring run, Asante provided 16 assists for Phoenix Rising, who were crowned USL Championship regular season title winners with two games to go.
Unforgettable night @PHXRisingFC #SoccerBall2019Awards . Four awards: #GoldenBoot , #Goal of the season, #MVP (Fan's Choice) and #Players Player of the year. Greatful to fans,teammates, coaches ,managements family and friends. @JoeDebrahappyfm 🙏🙏👏👏⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qjDBiGovqA— Solomon (@Asante20Magic) October 11, 2019
The Ghana forward will be looking to maintain form when the 2019 USL Cup playoffs begin on October 25.