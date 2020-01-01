Ghana 5-1 Qatar: Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew spur Black Stars to big friendly win

The Black Stars produced a fine performance to hand the 2022 World Cup hosts a big defeat in Turkey

Two assists from new midfielder Thomas Partey inspired to a 5-1 triumph over in an international friendly fixture on Monday.

After Ali Almoez cancelled out Tariqe Fosu's opener for Ghana, the 27-year-old set up goals by attacker Andre Ayew and -based winger Samuel Owusu as the Black Stars won at the Titanic Stadium in the Turkish city of Antalya. Substitute Caleb Ekuban was also on the score sheet for the four-time African champions.

It was a good response by Ghana who succumbed to a disappointing 3-0 loss to Mali on Friday.

More teams

The games are part of the Black Stars' preparations for the resumption of the 2022 (Afcon) qualifiers in November where Ghana face Sudan in a double-header.

Ghana CK Akonnor made five changes to his starting line-up for Monday's tie.

Unattached goalkeeper Razak Abalora, Slovakia-based right-back Benson Anang, centre-back Joseph Aidoo, Real Mallorca midfielder Mohammed Iddrisu Baba and Saudi Arabia-based Samuel Owusu were handed starting berths.

St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, centre-back Nicholas Opoku, defender Kasim Adams Nuhu, attacker Bernard Mensah and Israel-based Eugene Ansah moved the other way to the bench.

almost broke the deadlock just four minutes into the game when Almoez connected to a teasing cross from the right, hitting his shot against the upright.

Inspired by the close effort, Afif Akram then released a shot on goal after a quick counter-break but his drive went straight into the arms of Abalora.

Ghana's first chance came in the 14th minute when Andre Ayew, after being picked up by Partey with a through-ball, beat three men inside the box but his final shot went straight to goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb.

Akram then shot over the bar from long range, moments before winger Fosu broke the deadlock for Ghana with a tap-in from close range after Jordan Ayew's first shot was denied by the goalkeeper.

Jordan went searching for Ghana's second goal with an unsuccessful curler from outside the box in the 27th minute, then Owusu weaved his way into the Qatari box but saw his ultimate shot saved by goalkeeper Sheeb.

One minute to half-time, Qatar levelled the scores when centre-back Khoukhi Boualem floated a long ball over the Ghana defensive line. The ball beat Ghana centre-back Aidoo and perfectly fell to Almoez who lofted his first touch over the onrushing goalkeeper Abalora before hitting a shot into an empty net to make it 1-1.

After the recess, Ghana came back with renewed energy as Partey saw a shot, following a run from deep, saved away by goalkeeper Sheeb.

A minute later, Jordan laid a good ball for brother Andre in the Qatari box but the Swansea City attacker saw his first shot saved by the goalkeeper and his rebound rattle the post.

In the 50th minute, Owusu tried to restore Ghana's lead following a neat exchange with Jordan Ayew but Sheeb was alert to save the winger's effort from just inside the box.

Article continues below

In the 63rd minute, Andre Ayew finally brought the Black Stars 2-1 up after beating an offside trap to receive a neat pass from Partey in the box. The 30-year-old then slotted a cool effort beyond the goalkeeper.

Two minutes later, Ghana went 3-1 up through Owusu who produced a composed finish after being picked out by Partey with a lofted effort.

Jordan then set up Andre Ayew for his second goal of the day to take the score to 4-1 before substitute Ekuban wrapped things up with a final goal on an Owusu assist.