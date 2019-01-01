GFA Normalisation Committee chief: Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng want to play for Ghana at Afcon

The head of the interim management committee has made an interesting revelation concerning the international future of the two players

Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee chairman Kofi Amoah says former Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari and striker Kevin-Prince Boateng want to play for the Black Stars at the upcoming in .

Muntari, 34, and Boateng, 32, have not been selected for the national team since copping suspensions during the 2014 Fifa World Cup in .

At the 2014 World Cup, Muntari and Boateng were both sent home on the morning of Ghana's must-win group game against for separate offences.

The Barcelona forward was handed an indefinite suspension for ‘verbal insults’ targeted at coach James Kwesi Appiah during training, while the midfielder, who currently plays for Spanish second-tier side Albacete Balompie, was sacked for a "physical assault" on a management committee member.

"I have told coach Kwesi Appiah that Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng have called me that they want to play for Black Stars at this Afcon," Amoah said on Metro TV.

"I had a call from Sulley Muntari and the way he was talking with passion I couldn't believe it. He said if coach Kwesi Appiah will only play him for 15 minutes, he will be grateful and accept it.

"This is a player who was clubless but is now playing regularly but I think the final decision is in the hands of the coach.

"I have told Kwesi Appiah that Kevin-Prince Boateng is a good player but the coach has the sole authority on any play of his choice ahead of the Afcon."



According to the GFA, only a formal apology from each of the two players could open up an opportunity for a return to national duty.

Muntari sent in his apology in June 2016 but Boateng has remained unapologetic.



A white paper from a presidential Committee of Enquiry, which investigated matters relating to Ghana's controversial 2014 World Cup campaign, recommended that the two players be kept out of the national team.

Ghana, drawn against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F at the 2019 continental showpiece, are seeking to end a 37-year trophy drought at this year's Afcon, which is set to run between June 21 and July 19.