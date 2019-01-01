'Get well soon Samuel' - Nigerians offer support to Kalu after collapse

The Bordeaux forward was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during training on Friday

In reacting to the news of Samuel Kalu's collapse in the eve of 's Afcon opene, Nigerians took to social media to wish the Super Eagles winger a quick recovery.

Kalu was said to have been dehydrated while training with the rest of the team ahead of Saturday's Group B game against Burundi.

He has been confirmed as fine by doctors but fans across the country have included the 21-year-old in their prayers.

Luckily our ex player Samuel Kalu did not suffer a heart attack (sorry for the wrong earlier post). He fainted in training due to severe dehydration. Get well soon anyway Samuel! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/c6I0Z4wM8B — KAA Gent (@KAAGent) June 21, 2019

Prayers are with Samuel Kalu 🙏🏾 — Seye Ogunlewe jnr (@seyeogunlewe) June 21, 2019

Samuel Kalu collapsed in training and was taken to hospital. Glad he is okay now.

#Team9jaStrong #soarsupereagles #AsEDeyHot pic.twitter.com/NhzDkodaPq — Andrew Randa (@RandaAndrew) June 21, 2019

On Samuel Kalu, here's a @CAF_Online advisory on the temperature in and how there would be water breaks during games. Dehydration leads to fainting. Fainting is not a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/zsoLJ1L1qI — Duke of Etche (@orjinmonduka) June 21, 2019

Get well & stronger soon Samuel Kalu — عفيفي - Afify (@Ahmed1Afify) June 21, 2019

Wow, Samuel Kalu... Get well soon — KoloKK | #SocialGood (@KoloKennethK) June 21, 2019

I was shocked when I saw heart attack, but thank God he's getting better. Get well soon samuel kalu — DJ Maal (@Magicaldjmaal) June 21, 2019

Prayers up for Samuel Kalu! 🙏🏽 — Anyi Grey (@Anyisabali) June 21, 2019

Holy shit..

Wish him Speed recovery — Major (2) (@LeeMosese1) June 21, 2019

Prayers for Samuel Kalu.🙏 — Mr. Nigga (@AthiTsotsi) June 21, 2019