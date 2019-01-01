Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

'Get well soon Samuel' - Nigerians offer support to Kalu after collapse

Comments()
Getty Images
The Bordeaux forward was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during training on Friday

In reacting to the news of Samuel Kalu's collapse in the eve of Nigeria's Afcon opene, Nigerians took to social media to wish the Super Eagles winger a quick recovery.

Kalu was said to have been dehydrated while training with the rest of the team ahead of Saturday's Group B game against Burundi.

He has been confirmed as fine by doctors but fans across the country have included the 21-year-old in their prayers.  

Editors' Picks

Close