Gervinho bags brace as Trabzonspor hold Parma

The Cote d’Ivoire international scored twice as the Yellow and Blues were forced to share the points with the Black Sea Storm

Gervinho scored both goals for in their 2-2 draw with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.

The 32-year-old forward, who notched in 11 league goals last season for the Yellow and Blues, continued from where he stopped with an impressive performance against Unal Karaman’s side.

Gervinho opened the scoring in the 16th minute of the encounter but the lead was short-lived as Joao Pereira levelled for the Black Sea Storm six minutes later.

In the 39thh minute, the former forward completed his brace to put his side back in front, before Yusuf Sari’s 65th-minute effort denied them victory over the Turkish outfit.

The game against Trabzonspor is Parma’s fourth pre-season friendly, and they will continue their build-up to the 2019/20 season with another warm-up game against on August 3.

Roberto D'Aversa’s men will then lock horns with in their final preparatory game on August 9.