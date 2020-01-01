Gerrard: Suarez had no respect for anyone in Liverpool training

The Reds legend was full of praise for his former team-mate at Anfield and says the club's Premier League title win has helped "bury a few demons"

Steven Gerrard says Luis Suarez had "no respect for anyone" during training sessions at , and that he knew "straight away" he would be a "top player" for the club.

Suarez completed a £23 million ($29m) move to Anfield from in January 2011, and went on to score 82 goals in 133 appearances in the famous red shirt.

The Uruguayan quickly became a cult hero among Liverpool supporters for his fierce determination and penchant for magical moments in the final third, and he inspired a Premier League title bid in his final season on Merseyside.

More teams

Suarez made his way to after the Reds were narrowly beaten to the top-flight crown by , but he is still fondly remembered by fans and former Anfield team-mates to this day.

Gerrard recalls being blown away by the 33-year-old's fearless attitude in training upon his arrival in , and says it was clear to see that he was capable of making a big impact in the Premier League.

When asked to name the best player he played with, the Liverpool legend told the BBC's Match of the Day Top 10 podcast: “A lot of strikers that we used to sign did have respect for the likes of Jamie Carragher and other names around the squad but he (Luis Suarez) had no respect for anyone in training, in a good way.

"He’d be backing into them, he’d be leaving a bit in on them, he’d have elbows up and I’d be thinking that’s not normally what you’d see in training, you’d normally see a lot of respect but Luis would run through anyone and have a defender up the wall at any given moment.

"You knew straight away in days rather than weeks that he was going to be a top player for Liverpool.”

Liverpool's 30-year wait for domestic glory came to an end on June 25, and they will receive an elusive piece of silverware following their final home game of the season against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Gerrard, who was a runner-up with the Reds in the Premier League on three occasions, has been delighted to see Jurgen Klopp deliver a long-awaited trophy in 2019-20 while watching on as a "fan" during his first year in charge at .

Article continues below

He added: “First and foremost, for me, it was fantastic to bury a few demons, from 2014 it was certainly a big relief. Being a Liverpool fan and ex-player, I’ve known the big, long wait and I’m still in touch with a lot of the players that are in that dressing room so a lot of them shared that pain with me.

"It was fantastic for everyone connected to the club but it was mixed emotions in many ways because of my own experiences, being a fan and ex-player and a lot of my family are Liverpool fans as well.

"To be honest with you, I’m still on a really big high watching all of the TV coverage and seeing all of the emotions flying about.”