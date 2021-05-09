German FA must speed up Flick pursuit with Bayern coach in 'great demand', says Rummenigge

The Allianz Arena chief says the German is the ideal man to succeed Joachim Low, but has also warned that he could receive other offers

The German football association (DFB) must speed up their pursuit of Hansi Flick, according to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who says that the Bayern Munich coach will be in "great demand" this summer.

Flick has been touted as the main candidate to replace Joachim Low as Germany's next manager following the European Championship.

The DFB has already confirmed that it has held initial talks with the 56-year-old, but a final agreement has yet to be reached, with Rummenigge warning that he will have plenty of other options to consider if negotiations fail to advance soon.

What's been said?

"Hansi would be a perfect fit for the DFB," the Bayern CEO told Sky Germany. "One can only strongly recommend that they conclude this personnel matter quickly.

"Hansi is a coach in great demand due to his success. At the end of the day, there would be much drama if he went somewhere else in Europe and not to the DFB."

Flick's stance on his future

Flick will step down from his role at Bayern at the end of the season, having decided to cut his contract short by two years in order to take up a new challenge in fresh surroundings, with RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann set to fill his spot in the Allianz Arena dugout.

He refused to confirm whether that next step will see him join up with the German national team when quizzed on his future after Bayern's 6-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, but did admit that he is open to moving into international management.

"I want to continue to be a coach and work with a team that is capable of winning titles. It's a lot of fun," Flick told Sky Sports.

"It is my absolute consideration that I have a club or a country to train that is capable of winning titles."

Pressed on whether he could return to Bayern in the future, he added: "I can imagine that a lot. That cannot be ruled out. FC Bayern is my club."

The bigger picture

In the space of just a season-and-a-half, Flick has established himself as one of the best managers in European football, guiding Bayern to seven major trophies, including two Bundesliga crowns and the Champions League.

Article continues below

He has the credentials to usher in a new era for Germany when Low's 15-year reign ends in July, but there are a few more high-profile names still reportedly in the running for the position in case he passes up the opportunity.

U21s boss Stefan Kuntz has been touted to take over at senior level in recent months, while former national team head coach Jurgen Klinsmann and legendary former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger have also been linked.

Further reading