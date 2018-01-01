Gattuso refuses to speculate on AC Milan future after stalemate

Gennaro Gattuso is under scrutiny after his AC Milan side drew another blank in the 0-0 draw at Frosinone and he was angered by the display.

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso has refused to speculate on his future following the club's disappointing 0-0 draw with relegation-threatened Frosinone.

The result leaves the Rossineri without a win since the beginning of December in all competitions, and means that they have now gone four league matches without scoring - their longest run since 1984.

Speaking after the match, Gattuso was quick to quash any speculation about his job security.

He said: “My concern is the team, I do not think of my situation. I’m being judged for results and results right now do not come.

“I put my face on it. I am the captain of the ship and it is right for me to take responsibility.

“Players playing below their means, I have to work on this. Then anything can happen. I will accept every decision."

The former Italian international also accused his side of surrendering the initiative in the stalemate with a poor first-half display,

Frosinone have only won once in Serie A all season but might have doubled that tally after Camillo Ciano had a goal chalked off through a VAR review and Gianluigi Donnarumma ended the match as Milan's stand-out performer.

Samu Castillejo hit the post before half-time but his boss was far from satisfied with what he saw overall.

"You cannot face an important match like this as we have faced it in the first half," Gattuso said.

"We gave 45 minutes to the opponent and do not have to give these gifts.

"We are in a not brilliant moment. The results do not arrive and for this I do not accept a performance like that of the first half."

Arsene Wenger has been linked to Gattuso's post and a win over SPAL at the weekend feels like a necessity for the latter to continue in his position.

Milan lie fifth in the Serie A table and were 21 points behind league leaders Juventus at the end of their draw with Frosinone.