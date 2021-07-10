Gareth Southgate's polka dot tie: Why England boss always wears one, who makes it & where to buy

The manager's choice of neckwear has become a fashion trend amid England's excellent campaign at the Euros

Sales of polka dot ties have skyrocketed in England amid their journey to the Euro 2020 final.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has started a fashion trend by wearing one during the tournament and retailers across the country are reporting massive increases in sales of polka dot ties as a result.

And it has proved to be something of a lucky charm, with England winning every game of the tournament while he was wearing it on the touchline.

Why does Gareth Southgate wear a polka dot tie?

It seems to be lucky!

Southgate first wore the tie for England's 1-0 win over Croatia in their first group-stage game at Euro 2020, although he decided against wearing it for the 0-0 draw with Scotland.

The tie would then return for the rest of the tournament, with England having beaten Czech Republic, Germany, Ukraine and Denmark during their run to the final.

And if Southgate is feeling superstitious, he will undoubtedly decide to wear it again for the meeting with Italy, which takes place at Wembley on July 11.

Who makes Gareth Southgate's polka dot tie?

The tie is made by British company Percival, and they have named the neckwear 'Gareth Southgate's Lucky Tie'.

"Percival has had the honour of being asked by The Gaffer himself, Gareth Southgate to create a few pitch-side looks and his (now lucky) navy polka dot tie," the website says.

Where can I buy a polka dot tie?

The tie can be pre-ordered from Percival, although it won't be available until August.

Another option would be to purchases a similar-style tie from Matalan, who are selling it for £4, or John Lewis, who have reported massive increases in sales of their polka dot ties.

