Garcia injury mars near-perfect day for Manchester City against Arsenal

The Spanish defender was stretchered off after a wince-inducing collision with Blues goalkeeper Ederson at Etihad Stadium

Eric Garcia was forced off the pitch late on during 's clash with on Wednesday after being taken out by his own team-mate.

With City 2-0 up heading into the last ten minutes of their first game back following the coronavirus-enforced break in the season, Ederson came flying out of his goal to deal with a through ball.

The Brazilian shot-stopper collided violently with Garcia in the process, leaving the 19-year-old flattened on the ground and unable to continue.

After a lengthy delay, City's medical team strapped the Spanish centre-back into a stretcher and carried him down the tunnel, leaving the home side to see out the contest with ten men.

Pep Guardiola had already used up all five of his substitutions before the incident took place, as he kept his line up fresh throughout the contest staged behind closed doors at Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal were hit with their own injury woes in the first half, as Mikel Arteta had to withdraw Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari before the 25-minute mark after a double injury blow.

David Luiz came on to replace Mari, and went on to produce a disaster-class of epic proportions which allowed City to take control of the game.

The Brazilian's failure to deal with a Kevin de Bruyne through ball allowed Raheem Sterling to race through and one the scoring just before the interval, and his night got worse when the Gunners came back out for the second half.

