Galtier: PSG will sell Paredes but could keep Napoli-linked Navas through transfer deadline

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier says Leandro Paredes will not feature again under his watch and offered an update on Keylor Navas. .

Paredes close to joining Juventus

Second-choice Navas remains part of plans for now

PSG set for busy end to window

WHAT HAPPENED? Galtier revealed that Paredes would be omitted from the PSG squad that travels to Toulouse on Wednesday. Paredes has agreed personal terms with Juventus, though a transfer fee between clubs has yet to be approved. Galtier also hinted that Napoli-linked Keylor Navas could stay at the club this summer despite his unhappiness at being a backup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "With Keylor, we talk very often. He is a PSG goalkeeper and he will be in the squad," Galtier told reporters. "Leandro will not be part of the group. We know that he has reached a [personal terms] agreement with Juventus . He is currently a PSG player, but his mind is elsewhere. I made the decision not to put him in the group so that he could prepare for his departure and so that I don't have a player who, perhaps, will leave the club in 24 hours."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is likely to be busy final few days of the transfer window for PSG. Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz are set to sign for the club, and defensive reinforcements are also being targeted.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French giants will meet Toulouse on Wednesday before another away clash against Nantes.