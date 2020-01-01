Galatasaray star Onyekuru reveals his most memorable goal

The 22-year-old forward renowned for his pace and dribbles on the flanks as picked the goal he will never forget in his career

forward Henry Onyekuru has chosen his title-winning strike against as the most memorable goal in his career.

During his first loan spell in from , the international helped the Lions clinch their 22nd top-flight title in the 2018-19 campaign.

Onyekuru’s 64th-minute winner completed the comeback for Fatih Terim’s side at the Turk Telekom Stadium after Sofiane Feghouli cancelled out their rivals’ opener.

More teams

Galatasaray relived memories of the game on social media this week and the 22-year-old has reacted by explaining his celebrations and how goalkeeper Fernando Muslera inspired him in that encounter.

🗓 Bu sefer yakın bir tarihe gidelim; Kadıköy galibiyetinin bu kareleri sana ne ifade ediyor, @henryconyekuru? pic.twitter.com/FvNvifDjGz — G a l a t a s a r a y S K (@GalatasaraySK) April 1, 2020

"I will not forget the goal I scored against Basaksehir throughout my career,” Onyekuru told the club website.

“I was very happy, when you look at the photos, you can see how I ran to the fans. Everyone was very happy. They were shouting, cheering and saying “CimBomBom”. It was an amazing feeling for me.

“After Sofiane Feghouli's equaliser, Fernando Muslera said to me, "Okay, brother. Now it's your time. Do not worry and forget about the goal not counted; Forced until the end, luck will come to you.

”I also received great trust from him. I had teammates were twice, three times champions in other clubs, but that was very special for me. In fact, I felt it even in the warm-up section that day. I was ready to give all my concentration, my full capacity. We were playing at home. We had fans who supported us incredibly from the very beginning. It was incredible. Thank God we did it.”

Onyekuru returned to Galatasaray in January for another loan stint after finding it difficult to secure regular playing time at , and he has scored a goal in seven league games so far.

He is happily married with two kids, and he revealed the joy he derives from his family before and after playing.

Article continues below

"The most important thing for me is my family. Because you can't expect to be good in every game. You go home, you are bored; but when you see your wife and your child, you relax. You forget your boredom,” he continued.

“Whenever I go home tired, when I see my son, I feel comfortable and feel good. This is the best feeling in life.

“Before every game, I just call them to have a chance. The support they give me is very important. Unfortunately, they weren't at the stadium in the match we won last year, but they will definitely be around for the next one.”