Galatasaray reveal negotiations with Falcao over move away from Monaco

The forward is poised to swap Monaco for Istanbul after Galatasaray announced they have started negotiations over a transfer

Radamel Falcao is set to join after the Turkish giants revealed talks are underway to sign the veteran striker from .

Falcao, who is yet to feature for Monaco this season due to an ankle injury, has been linked to Galatasaray throughout the transfer window.

The 33-year-old is now poised to swap Monaco for Istanbul after Galatasaray announced they have started negotiations over the transfer of the Colombian.

"Negotiations have started with the footballer and club AS Monaco on the transfer of Radamel Falcao to our club," Galatasaray's statement read on Saturday.

Profesyonel futbolcu Radamel Falcao García Zárate'nin Kulübümüze transferi konusunda futbolcu ve kulübü AS Monaco FC ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır. pic.twitter.com/2ZNNASt60d — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) August 31, 2019

Falcao – contracted until 2020 – has called Monaco home since arriving from outfit in 2013.

The international helped Monaco to glory in 2016-17, while he has scored more than 80 goals across all competitions for the French club.

Falcao, who spent time away on loan at and in 2014-15 and 2015-16, scored 16 goals for Monaco last season.

The forward made clear earlier in the summer that he would be looking at options to move away from the Ligue 1 side.

"The truth is that I still have a year of contract and the club did not offer me an extension," he said following a friendly win over Sampdoria.

"So I have to think about my future, my family.

"I am studying the offers I have been offered. These are good opportunities for my career.

"I have to think about my family."

Monaco, however, seemed to want him to stay and play for another season.

Club CEO Oleg Petrov warned the Colombian earlier this summer that he would need to respect his contract.

"Falcao is a great professional," Petrov said at the time. "He has ambitions obviously, he wants to play the and we understand him, but we want him to stay at the club, he has a contract and he has to respect it."

It now seems as though the move will go through and the 33-year-old will get his desired move away.