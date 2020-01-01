Gabriel sent off against Southampton as Arsenal reach unwanted red card lows

The Gunners have now seen players sent off in back-to-back league games for the first time since 2011

defender Gabriel was shown a second-half red card against on Wednesday, continuing a worrying disciplinary trend for the Gunners.

With the match level at 1-1, Gabriel was turned by Theo Walcott and was forced to bring the former Gunner down when already on a yellow card.

The referee did not hesitate to show the Brazilian a second yellow card, forcing Arsenal to play the final 28 minutes plus stoppage time with 10 men.

Though the Saints had plenty of opportunities to win the match the Gunners held on for a 1-1 draw, snapping a three-game losing streak in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta will be worried about his side's disciplinary record, though, after yet another red card under his watch.

Since Arteta’s first Premier League game in charge (Boxing Day 2019), Arsenal have been shown seven red cards, four more than any other Premier League side during that period.

In addition, Gabriel's red card means Arsenal have had players sent off in successive Premier League games for the first time since August 2011, when Emmanuel Frimpong (versus ) and Carl Jenkinson (versus ) were red carded in back-to-back matches.

Granit Xhaka was shown a red card in Arsenal's previous Premier League match, a 1-0 home defeat to , for putting his hand around the neck of a Burnley player.

After Xhaka's moment of ill-discipline, Arteta was forced to insist that the Swiss international still had a future at the Emirates.

“He has and he’s not the only one, there is a lot of players who have had rocky moments,” said the Gunners boss.

“What I can say about Granit is his professionalism, his commitment with the club and his team is maximum.

“He knows, and we all know, that he had a moment where he lost it. I know the reason why, but what I cannot do is throw everything he has done away because he’s made a mistake.

“We all make mistakes and I’m here as well to protect the players when I see that they deserve that and, for sure, Granit is one of them for the way he approaches every training session, the way he wants to do things the right way all the time and the professional that he is.”