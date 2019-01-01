Gabonese player collapses and dies during a league match

The 24-year old midfielder collapsed during a match between Akanda and FC Missile in the Gabonese league

Herman Tsinga collapsed and died during a Gabonese League match between Akanda and FC Missile.

Tsinga collapsed in the 27th minute and lost consciousness but the paramedics could not resuscitate him and he was declared dead upon arrival in hospital.

“Tsinga died in the first half of the match against Missile FC on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Libreville,” announced Rfi.

"When he collapsed, several players gathered around Tsinga, who is suspected to have succumbed to a heart attack," reported Ghanaian radio station Yen FM.