Furman: Bafana Bafana midfielder released by English fourth-tier club Carlisle United

South Africa international Dean Furman is clubless after parting ways with Carlisle United.

The experienced midfielder joined the Blue and White Army in August 2020 as a free agent having left SuperSport United in May 2020.

Furman found game time hard to come by during his time with Carlisle, who finished 10th in the fourth tier of English football, League Two this season.

The 32-year-old player is among the players, who will not be retained next season according to the club's head coach Chris Beech.

“Dean is a great lad and probably up there with one of the best professionals I’ve worked with,” Beech said on the club’s website.

“You’d expect that from someone of his stature. He’s captained his national team and played on that international stage, and fortunately for us those traits have influenced some of the younger players throughout this season, and that’s been a big plus.”

Furman, who was nurtured in the academy of Premier League giants Chelsea, made 17 appearances in League Two for Carlisle this season.

Callum Guy enjoyed regular game time ahead of Furman as the two players battled for a place in the Blue and White Army's starting line-up.

“By his own admission Dean hasn’t played as much football as he’d have liked this season," Beech continued.

"Those opportunities have been limited in the main by the tremendous run we went on in the first half of the season, and the form that Callum [Guy] showed playing in the slot that we brought Dean in to fill.

“He goes with my best wishes and I’ve no doubts that whatever he chooses to do next will be a success because he has that attitude and professionalism about him.”

Furman spent five seasons with SuperSport where he became a club legend having enjoyed success with the Tshwane giants as the team captain.

The Cape Town-born midfield maestro helped Matsatsantsa clinch two Nedbank Cups and two MTN8 titles.

Furman turned out for Scottish giants Rangers, English clubs Bradford City, Oldham Athletic and Doncaster Rovers before he joined SuperSport in 2015.

He will be hoping to find a new club before Bafana start their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign in September 2021.