Fulham v Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Spurs are aiming to show that they have more to their attack than just Harry Kane and Son Heung-min as they visit Craven Cottage

Tottenham travel to Fulham on Sunday, aiming to keep their Premier League title hopes alive against ever-increasing odds.

A 1-0 loss to Manchester United last weekend was only the tip of the iceberg for manager Mauricio Pochettino, who saw star man Harry Kane ruled out for six weeks due to an ankle injury.

Nevertheless, they will hope to negotiate a trip to relegation-threatened Fulham successfully to cut the gap at the top of the table to Liverpool to nine points and remain firmly ensconced in the top four.

Game Fulham v Tottenham Date Sunday, January 20 Time 4:00pm GMT / 11am ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Fulham players Goalkeepers Rico, Fabri, Bettinelli Defenders Chambers, Le Marchand, Ream, Bryan, Fosu-Mensah, Christie, Odoi Midfielders Anguissa, McDonald, Cisse, Seri, Cairney, Johansen, Torre, Sessegnon, Kebano, Schurrle, Ayite Forwards Mitrovic, Kamara, Vietto, Babel

Alfie Mawson is missing for the hosts and there are doubts over Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, but otherwise they have a clean bill of health.

Ryan Babel could be in line to feature after signing from Besiktas earlier in the week.

Aboubakar Kamara is unlikely to be picked after a training ground bust up in midweek.

Possible Fulham starting XI: Rico; Odoi, Le Marchand, Ream; Christie, Seri, Chambers, Bryan; Schurrle, Mitrovic, Sessegnon

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Aurier, Davies Midfielders Winks, Lamela, Nkoudou, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen, Moura Forwards Kane, Llorente

Tottenham’s attacking issues are well documented, with Harry Kane set to miss out until the start of March and Son Heung-min away on international duty at the Asian Cup.

Additionally, Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko are missing from the midfield, while Moussa Dembele has recently been sold to Guangzhou.

There are doubts over Lucas Moura and Eric Dier.

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Trippier, Winks, Skipp, Rose; Alli, Eriksen; Llorente

Betting & Match Odds

Tottenham are 8/11 favourites with bet365, despite their injury issues. Fulham are priced at 9/2 to take the win, while a draw is 14/5.

Match Preview

Tottenham’s trip to Fulham is their first in a make-or-break period in their campaign that will also see them contest a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea this week.

Mauricio Pochettino’s squad is at breaking point, with the sale of Moussa Dembele, the international commitments of Son Heung-min and a medium-term injury for Harry Kane all eating away at what little depth was available.

Though there are still 11 days left in the transfer window, the Argentine says that he will not be drawn into making hurried signings.

“I don't see it as a gamble not to sign a forward,” he said. “I think in the end, if for another transfer window we don't sign players or we are not going to sign a striker, that is not going to be a gamble, it's not going to be a risk.

“I think we have players that can cope with that place when Harry Kane is not available.

“If we want to find another Kane, I think we are going to make a mistake because to find another Kane is impossible because we are talking about one of the top three, four or five best strikers in the world.

“We have the possibility to create our new star through the academy. Of course, that is our objective – to try to create the new star of Tottenham, to find him here in our academy, would be the most exciting thing.”

Pochettino’s replacements will first be put to the test against opponents whose yoga sessions have hit the headlines this week.

Reports suggest that strikers Aleksandar Mitrovic and Aboubakar Kamara came to blows during the class over a comment the latter said to the instructor.

A week earlier, the pair had an on-field spat over a penalty, which was subsequently missed by Kamara.

Having lost their last three, including a 2-1 defeat at home by Oldham in the FA Cup, it will take a remarkable turnaround for the Cottagers to take anything against even a depleted Spurs side.