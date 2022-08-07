'Looking lush' - Fulham take swipe at Liverpool boss Klopp after 'dry pitch' complaint

Fulham have taken a swipe at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after he complained of a dry pitch following a disappointing day for his side on Saturday. The Premier League newcomers' Twitter account posted a picture of the pitch being fully covered by sprinklers ahead of the match in response to the German's comments.

On said pitch, Fulham took the lead in the first half following a fantastic team move that resulted in Aleksandar Mitrovic bullying Trent Alexander-Arnold at the back post to nod home.

A Darwin Nunez goal and assist either side of a Mitrovic penalty eventually saw the spoils shared on the opening day of the Premier League season.

What did Klopp say about Fulham's pitch?

The Liverpool boss was extremely damning of his side, telling BT Sport: "The best thing about the game is the result. A really bad game.

"How can that happen? The attitude was not right in the beginning. We tried to react after 15 minutes. The pitch was dry, stuff like this. Really difficult.

"The result is fine, we don't deserve more than that but the performance is massively improvable."

What excuses has Klopp made in the past?

Klopp is known for having a moan when results don't quite go his way. The weather features prominently in this, with the wind, the snow and even the heat having been blamed previously.

He also claimed that his goalkeeper Alisson had suffered from 'cold feet' in a defeat against Manchester City in 2021 during which the Brazilian made two costly errors, and even blamed the size of the stadium when visiting Real Madrid in the Champions League in 2021.