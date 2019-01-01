Fulham 16-year-old Elliott makes Premier League history

The teenager stepped off the bench for the Cottagers in their meeting with Wolves, becoming the youngest player to grace the English top-flight

Harvey Elliott has made Premier League history when stepping off the bench for at the age of 16 years and 30 days.

The teenager was introduced by Scott Parker late on in a meeting with .

There were just two minutes left on the clock when his big moment arrived at Molineux.

It may not have been a lengthy outing for Elliott, but it is one that has seen him etch his name into English top-flight folklore.

Fulham had already boasted the record of youngest player to turn out in the Premier League.

Back in 2007, Matthew Briggs was used as a substitute in a clash with when he was 16 years and 65 days old.

Elliott has now edged him out by becoming the latest Cottagers academy graduate to make the breakthrough on a senior stage.

16y 30d - Aged 16 years and 30 days, Fulham's Harvey Elliott is the youngest player to play a Premier League game. Cherub. pic.twitter.com/1e7KTjtR3f — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2019

Elliott’s outing against Wolves was not his first of the season.

He had previously graced their encounter with back in September.

Fulham gave him nine minutes on that occasion, as he played a small part in a 3-1 victory.

He was unable to secure a second success on his most recent outing.

Already-relegated Fulham slipped to a 1-0 defeat away at Wolves.

A solitary strike from Leander Dendoncker condemned them to defeat in the West Midlands.

The occasion was a memorable one for Elliott, though, and he will be hoping to build on it.

With Fulham heading back to the Championship, it could be that he sees more minutes next season.

Article continues below

He will also be hoping to keep his own part of Premier League history for the foreseeable future.

A number of teenagers have turned out in the top tier down the years, with the promise of many more to come.

Few are able to make their bow at 16, though, and Elliott will be looking to prove that he is deserving of the faith being shown in him.