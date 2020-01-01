'From Super Eagles to Super Chickens' - Fans fume at Nigeria capitulation vs Sierra Leone
Nigerians have taken to social media to express their frustration after the Super Eagles threw away a four-goal advantage as Sierra Leone secured a 4-4 draw in Friday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
Goals from Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen gave Gernot Rohr's side a 4-0 lead at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, but they surrendered the lead in the second half.
Kwame Quee inspired Sierra Leone's fight-back just before the break as Al-Hadji Kamara's double and a goal from Mustapha Bundu completed the comeback for John Keister's side in the second 45 minutes.
The result left fans disappointed and they have questioned the performance of the the three-time African champions.
Me as an arsenal fan watching my fellow Nigerians whining about Super Eagles going from 4-0 to 4-4. #NGASLE— Peace Adikpe (@Psolyn1) November 13, 2020
Rohr | Iwobi | Balogun | Okoye | Chukwueze pic.twitter.com/acOyfUn8KR
Super Eagles match tonight is perfect description of what happens whenever Nigerians think they have arrived.— Olóyè. (@oloye__) November 13, 2020
So Super eagles went from 4:0 to 4:4 and they also gave them 4 minutes extra time!! Opor opor!! 4 meta is a metaphor!! #NGASLE pic.twitter.com/i2QRDklc79— Sapphire™🔥💡 (@_just_sapphire) November 13, 2020
Super EAGLES in the 1st half vs Super Chickens in the 2nd half 🤣🤣 #NGASLE pic.twitter.com/1NnZqGJCd7— Radio Friend (@ogunmilorokenny) November 13, 2020
The Super Eagles were acting like Goliath, but Sierra Leone came back twice as tall— Idris Elba (@idris_elbar) November 13, 2020
I think Messi is the motivation for the Nigerian team because their bottling game is 🔥
#NGASLE pic.twitter.com/MSwvFxlEC2
This result is the outcome of training sessions with Sports Minister, Amaju Pinnick and Deputy Governor of Edo State. #NGASLE #Afcon2022Q— Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) November 13, 2020
Rohr at Full-time to super eagles players #NGASLE pic.twitter.com/k7iqiWxnYj— Simon🔥 (@_DonSimon__) November 13, 2020
How Super Eagles take bottle this match is beyond me. From 4-0 to 4-4— 🇳🇬🇳🇬 D-man 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Blues_Dman) November 13, 2020
Awon hoodlums pic.twitter.com/siru0ckLg4
Let it be known..— Oyiga Micheal (@Nsukka_okpa) November 13, 2020
The super Eagles bottled a 4-0 lead under Buhari's administration.
Nigeria Super eagles went from 4-0 lead to 4-4. I already said it’s Music and entertainment industry that’s taking us to the world. Others Dey embarrass us— Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) November 13, 2020
4-4. Wawuuuuuuuu. The NFF must’ve bet on this game cause WTF is this?— Young Sugar Daddy Skip (@KingSkip01) November 13, 2020
Big shame on these overhyped chickens called Super Eagles— Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) November 13, 2020
Y'all still watch super eagles play 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. I guess you just want ruin your day— Elozino (@marookah1) November 13, 2020
As far as I'm concerned we lost that match to freaking Sierra Leone. Maybe we should just end super eagles cos I don't know what that was.— That Hybrid Guy (@Zuronye) November 13, 2020
Super Eagles na just Jersey, vibes and inshallau! Nothing more!— 𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐊𝐄 𝐀𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐰𝐚 '𝑺𝒆𝒖𝒏 ● (@Xieun) November 13, 2020
From 4-0??— Temitayo Ponle (@temmyponle) November 13, 2020
Did Buhari and His Government takeover from Rohr and #SuperEagles in the Second half??
#NGASLE
It's Unbelievable.— MistaSaloneBoy (@mistasaloneboy) November 13, 2020
Leone Stars🇸🇱 Were trailing behind by 4 goals to 0 in just 29 minutes played. It's ended,👇
Super Eagles🇳🇬 4-4 🇸🇱Leone Stars
Well done boys.
💚🤍💙🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱 pic.twitter.com/bPv0MtG4FA
How will you expect Super Eagles not to disappoint you when the country itself is a disappointment on its own.— #SARSMUSTEND (@Official_Korede) November 13, 2020
The country situation is affecting them i think.
The super eagles are in trouble Benin fans are not happy at all.— Joshua Chukwu (@Joshua74408295) November 13, 2020