From Neymar to Mbappe, how much did PSG's team cost?
Paris Saint-Germain have dominated Ligue 1 for years, having earned the title of champions of the top-flight on nine occasions while claiming three consecutive titles from 2017 to 2020.
They are one of Europe's biggest powerhouses as well and a major force in the transfer market, with the club owned by the wealthy Qatar Sports Investments.
PSG have conducted some of the most high-profile and lucrative deals in the transfer market in recent years, but how much does the whole squad cost?
As of the 2019-20 season, the PSG 2019-20 squad total cost is €779.4 million.
This is the total of all of their combined transfer fees.
The French heavyweights are currently responsible for two of the most expensive transfers of all-time.
Kylian Mbappe's big-budget move from Monaco to PSG in 2017 amounted to €145m, while Neymar's transfer from Barcelona for a whopping €222m shook the world.
The Brazil forward's switch from Camp Nou to Parc des Princes shattered the previous record transfers, such as Paul Pogba's €105m move to Man Utd from Juventus, Gareth Bale's €100.8m from Tottenham to Real Madrid and of course the former world record of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid for €94m from Man Utd.
Other inbound PSG transfers have also been lucrative, such as Angel Di Maria's €63m transfer from Man Utd and Mauro Icardi's €50m price tag from Inter.
Below you can view a breakdown of how much each individual PSG player costs.
PSG 2019-20 squad cost breakdown
|Player
|Clubs
|Year
|Fee
|Neymar
|Barcelona - PSG
|2017
|€222m
|Kylian Mbappe
|Monaco - PSG
|2017
|€145m (+€35m)
|Keylor Navas
|Real Madrid - PSG
|2019
|€15m
|Thilo Kehrer
|Schalke - PSG
|2018
|€37m
|Marquinhos
|Roma - PSG
|2013
|€31.4m
|Marco Verratti
|Pescara - PSG
|2012
|€12m
|Leandro Paredes
|Zenit - PSG
|2019
|€40m
|Angel Di Maria
|Man Utd - PSG
|2015
|€63m
|Juan Bernat
|Bayern - PSG
|2018
|€15m
|Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
|Stoke - PSG
|2018
|Free
|Mauro Icardi
|Inter - PSG
|2020
|€50m
|Layvin Kurzawa
|Monaco - PSG
|2015
|€22m
|Ander Herrera
|Man Utd - PSG
|2019
|Free
|Abdou Diallo
|Borussia Dortmund - PSG
|2019
|€28m
|Julian Draxler
|Wolfsburg - PSG
|2017
|€42m
|Mitchel Bakker
|Ajax - PSG
|2019
|Free
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton - PSG
|2019
|€32m
|Marcin Bułka
|Chelsea - PSG
|2019
|Free
|Jese
|Real Madrid - PSG
|2016
|€25m
*Last updated August 17, 2020