‘Foxes never quit' - Wilfred Ndidi praises Leicester after stunning Manchester City

Claude Puel’s men came from behind to earn a famous victory over the reigning champions at the King Power Stadium

Wilfred Ndidi has heaped praises on Leicester City after stunning Manchester City 2-1 in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

On the back of their win over Chelsea last weekend, Claude Puel’s men were again impressive, upsetting the reigning champions.

The Foxes fell to an early strike from Bernardo Silva but rallied from behind with Marc Albrighton leveller before Ricardo Pereira scored a 81 st-minute winner to earn them a second consecutive win.

The victory moved Leicester two places upward to the seventh spot in the log and the Nigeria international who featured for the entire duration in the tie has taken to the social media to revel in the win.

“Three points in the bag, Foxes never quit,” Ndidi posted on Instagram

Leicester will be aiming to stretch the winning run when they clash with Cardiff City on Saturday.

