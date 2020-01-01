Fowler: I'd be amazed if any Premier League footballers don't want to play when competition resumes

The former Reds striker has stressed he'd take to the pitch come June if he was still playing

legend Robbie Fowler says he'll be "amazed" if any Premier League footballers decide not to play when the competition likely resumes in June.

After getting initial government clearance, the Premier League is targetting a restart on June 12 having been suspended since March.

A number of players have, however, voiced their concerns over such a plan with 's Willian recently stating that the majority of players would be uncomfortable about the prospect of playing again.

While Fowler has now hung his boots and is currently the manager of Australian club Brisbane Roar, the Englishman has stressed he would return to the pitch come June if he was still playing.

"I’ve been thinking about this ­question for some time," Fowler wrote in his column for the Mirror. "As a player, would I want to return when the Premier League resumes in June?

"As a manager, my choice is clear. When they say it is safe to resume with Brisbane Roar, I won’t have a second thought about leading the team. As a player, though, with the ­contact, the sweat and the closeness, would I be prepared to go out there?

"The answer is a resounding yes. Absolutely. And I’d go further - I’d ­genuinely be amazed if there are any Premier League ­footballers who don’t want to play.

"I’m not diminishing any fears because I have said all along they should only return when it feels safe to do so.

"Sure, players will have ­reservations, but I believe, when presented with all the evidence, they’ll want to play."

Fowler also believes that the proper precautions will be taken by the Premier League to ensure the safety of the players and their families.

"They will be tested for coronavirus, maybe three times a week," Fowler added.

"But, on top of that, players already have regular blood tests to check their fitness markers. They wear heart monitors in training, they are weighed, they are examined, they have their ­oxygen levels, VO2 max levels, every level you can think of, tested all the time. And those tests will be stepped up.

"They are young and fit too, so not in the highly dangerous over-75 category.

"And when people speak about the risk of having vulnerable family members at home, again, the testing programme could help. If they are checked and there are signs of the virus, then they can isolate, away from those family members. Straight away."