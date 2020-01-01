Fousseni Diabate: Trabzonspor complete permanent swoop for Leicester City flop

The 24-year-old winger has returned to Turkey on a permanent deal after struggling for regular first-team action at the King Power Stadium

Trabzonspor have signed flop Fousseni Diabate on a three-year deal with the option to extend for an additional year.

The move brings an end to Diabate's disappointing two-and-a-half years stint in where he played 19 matches for Leicester City, which include 14 Premier League appearances.

The Mali international showed instant promise following his transfer from Gazelec Ajaccio to the King Power Stadium in January 2018 with a brace on his debut outing against Peterborough United in an match.

After his maiden campaign, Diabate struggled to secure first-team football and he spent the last 18 months on loan. He spent the second half of the 2018-19 season in the Turkish Super Lig with Sivasspor before returning to to join side on loan the following campaign.

Last season, the 24-year-old scored a goal in 20 league games as Amiens suffered relegation to the Ligue 2.

The Mali winger becomes the latest African star to join Eddie Newton's team following the acquisition of DR Congo's Benik Afobe on a loan deal from this month.

Trabzonspor have picked up just one point from two matches in the Super Lig, which came after a goalless draw against Denizlispor last Saturday.

They will be focused on grabbing their first win of the season when they host Yeni Malatyaspor at the Senol Gunes Stadium for Saturday's league encounter.