Fousseni Diabate: Amiens sign Leicester City winger
Ligue 1 club Amiens have announced the signing of Fousseni Diabate on a season-long loan from Premier League side Leicester City.
The Malian forward joined the Foxes in January 2018 from Gazelec Ajaccio for an undisclosed fee, but was restricted to 15 league games.
In an effort to enjoy more playing time, the 23-year-old winger left for Turkey to team up with Sivasspor in January and made 17 league appearances for the side.
Diabate will be spending the 2019-20 season away from the English top-flight club after the Unicorns confirmed his temporary switch on Wednesday.
C'est officiel !— Amiens SC (@AmiensSC) September 4, 2019
Fousseni Diabaté est prêté une saison sans option d'achat à l'@AmiensSC par le club anglais de @LCFC.
Bienvenue Fousseni ! pic.twitter.com/DVH3BzJ3bT
Diabate will link up with the Democratic Republic of the Congo duo of Chadrac Akolo and Gael Kakuta, Senegal’s Moussa Konate, Cameroon's Aurelien Chedjou and Boris Essele.
The former Guingamp and Reims winger could make his debut for his new club when they square off with Lyon on Friday, September 13.