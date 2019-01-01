Four football legends kick off the 2019 International Champions Cup Singapore presented by AIA

International Champions Cup Singapore brought four legends of the game together

The International Champions Cup Singapore has always brought great football stars to our shores, and it is no different this year. Four footballing legends were at The Incubator to take part in the launch of the tournament, announcing the four teams playing in Singapore; and they were names any respectable football fan should be familiar with:

Dwight Yorke from

- Francesco Toldo from

- Fabrizio Ravanelli from

- Teddy Sheringham from Hotspur

Of course there were plenty of opportunities for photos to be taken, as well as a chat where the four shared more about the upcoming tournament with event emcee Paula Malai Ali.

Legends quotes:

When asked about Singapore:

“Each time I return to your beautiful country it seems to get better every time. I love the people, I love

the food, the culture.” – Dwight Yorke

“We would like our countries to be exactly the same. Nice and clean, looked after.” – Teddy Sheringham

“We feel at home here in Singapore.” – Francesco Toldo

When asked about participating in the 2019 ICC Singapore:

“Good opportunity to get to know Singapore better.” – Fabrizio Ravanelli

“Great for Tottenham to be playing against these top clubs.” – Teddy Sheringham

When asked about the potential squad/players that will play in the 2019 ICC Singapore:

“I hope that for each team, all the superstars will be out in the numbers” – Dwight Yorke

“We all understand that you love watching our teams and our famous Footballers on the television, but

there’s nothing like seeing them in the flesh.” – Teddy Sheringham

“It’s a year with no other distractions, a summer off if you like. So hopefully all the big players will be

here and on show for our Asian fans.” – Teddy Sheringham

“Inter has always considered this tournament very important so we’ve always tried to take the best in

terms of our players here in Singapore.” – Francesco Toldo

“We expect everyone to be here.” - Fabrizio Ravanelli

Strong believers in giving back to the sport we all love, two of the legends also passed on some valuable footballing tips with more than a hundred kids and parents in a football clinic later that evening.

Toldo and Ravanelli spent some time with the JSSL Youth Soccer Club clinic participants at The Arenafootball facility in Woodleigh Park. The two joined the participants in various drills, shared precious pointers, and took an endless number of photos with them and JSSL representatives.