Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Okoye and Glasgow Rangers’ Aribo earn first Nigeria call-up

Both players are in line to make their international debut when the Super Eagles face Ukraine in a September friendly

’s Maduka Okoye and Glasgow ’ Joe Aribo are part of ’s 23-man squad for a friendly against on September 10.

The Super Eagles face Andriy Shevchenko’s men on September 10 as part of their preparations for November’s 2021 qualifier against Benin Republic.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Semi Ajayi and Tyronne Ebuehi make a return to the team after missing the 2019 Afcon.

However, there was no place for goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and clubless player John Ogu.

Others included for the game are new boy Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa.

Born in London, 23-year-old Aribo plays as a midfielder in the Scottish Premiership and has featured twice for Steven Gerrard's side this term.

19-year-old Okoye features for Fortuna Dusseldorf II in the German fourth division and Gernot Rohr will be relying on him to solve Nigeria’s goalkeeping problems.



FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, )

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina ( FC, ); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC , ); Chidozie Awaziem (FC , Portugal); William Ekong ( FC, Italy); Leon Balogun ( & Hove Albion, ); Kenneth Omeruo (CD , ); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi ( United, England)

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi ( FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi ( , England); Oghenekaro Etebo ( FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Joe Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, )

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, ); Victor Osimhen ( OSC, ); Moses Simon ( FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (AS , France); Samuel Kalu (Girondins , France); Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, ); Samuel Chukwueze ( FC, Spain)