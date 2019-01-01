Former Orlando Pirates coach Ruud Krol to decide his future after May 31

The 70-year-old has fueled speculation over his future in an exclusive interview with Goal, saying that he wouldn't say no to a return to South Africa

Former head coach Ruud Krol has reiterated that he would return to without hesitation should an opportunity presents itself when his contract with expires in May 2019.

The Dutch mentor is in the final two months of his contract with the Tunisian giants, and he has previously hinted at the prospect of coming back to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

While he is yet to reveal which team he would like to coach, Krol said he enjoyed working in South Africa where he won three major trophies with the Buccaneers in his final season with the team.

He added that coming back to South Africa will not be a problem at all simply because he wants to give back to football after gaining so much experience as a professional coach between 2009 and 2011.

"I worked for three years there [in South Africa]. I enjoyed it a lot," Krol told Goal.

"I enjoyed working in this part of Africa. I liked this challenge. To be able to give back to football is a bit what it gave me," he continued.

"That's why I opt for these experiences because football has given me so much and it's my turn to give it back to football, and with great pleasure. I have worked in so many countries. And going back to South Africa, yes, without any problem. This is not a problem at all," concluded Krol.

Krol was previously linked with a possible move to SuperSport United, but nothing came out of it as the Tshwane outfit opted for Eric Tinkler before appointing Kaitano Tembo as their permanent manager at their start of the current campaign.

Despite achieving so much with CS Sfaxien in his two spells, Krol admitted that he would consider seeking a different challenge when his contract expires next month.

Article continues below

"Yes of course," said Krol when asked if he's still motivated to continue coaching.

"My contract ends on May 31. And after that, maybe I'll go see another challenge somewhere else," he concluded.

At 70, Krol would become the oldest coach in the PSL provided he ends up finding a suitable club for him to continue where he left off with Pirates eight years ago.