Former Nigeria captain Evelyn Nwabuoku recalled as Women's World Cup camp opens
Nigeria's 2015 Fifa Women's World Cup captain Evelyn Nwabuoku is back to women's national team fold for camping ahead of France 2019 in June.
The Rivers Angels star missed out on the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations triumph in Ghana, 2019 Chinese and Cyprus Women's Cup tournaments, but has now been handed a recall to fight for a place in the final squad.
The Super Falcons will continue their preparation for this summer's global showpiece with 30 home-based players taking part in the domestic campaign in Abuja, beginning on Monday.
Prior to this camping, the African queens had played six games in 2019 - two in January's Chinese Tourney and four in Cyprus Women's Cup.
Asides Nwabouku, other notable players returning are Igbinovia Osarenoma, Jonathan Alaba, Njoku Ugo, Nnodim Sarah and Esther Sunday.
INVITED SQUAD
Anjor Mary - Osun Babes; Efih Peace - Edo Queens; Emenayo Ugochi - Nasarawa Amazons; Igbinovia Osarenoma - Bayelsa Queens; Jonathan Alaba - Bayelsa Queens; Ogbonna Glory - Ibom Angels; Ohiaeriaku Christy - Delta Queens; Okoronkwo Amarachi - Nasarawa Amazons; Oluehi Tochukwu - Rivers Angels; Okeke Chidinma - Robo FC; Ogebe Alice - Rivers Angels; Nnadozie Chiamaka - Rivers Angels; Nnodim Sarah - Nasarawa Amazons; Jerry Joy - Bayelsa Queens; Wogu Chioma - Rivers Angels; Effiong Mabel - Rivers Angels; Njoku Ugo - Rivers Angels; Aku Cynthia - Rivers Angels; Ojo Ayomide - Police College, Lagos, Nku Cecelia - Rivers Angels; Saheed Adebisi - Bayelsa Queens;