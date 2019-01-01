Former Manchester City star Yaya Toure open to MLS or Asian move

The African legend is yet to play a competitive game since he quit the Greek top-flight in December 2018

Former and midfielder Yaya Toure has squashed rumours surrounding his future by stating his readiness to play football for 'the next two or three years'.

Since his departure from the Etihad Stadium at the end of last season, Toure has only managed 223 minutes of football across all competitions.

He joined Greek outfit Olympiacos last September where he was limited to just five appearances including two league matches before mutually terminating his contract in December.

In explaining his lengthy absence from the football field, the 35-year-old disclosed that he went on a self-exile to map out plans for his next destination.

"No one can stop me from playing football, I just decided to take important time off for myself and it is very important to carefully weigh the options," Toure told Canal +.

"It's not the end or retirement from the game because I believe I can still play on for another two or three years."

The four-time African Footballer of the Year has played across three top leagues in Europe - Premier League, and . Up next, he has kept his future options open for new pastures with the Major League Soccer also in his sights.

"Why not in the United States, or in the Gulf or in Asia? I will take the time to think and see what I decide next season," he added.

After helping Cote d'Ivoire to their second title in 2015, Toure called time on his international career in September 2016.

However, he will be looking forward to the Elephants' outing at the 2019 Afcon in where they are paired against , and Namibia in Group D.