Former Man Utd defender Stam sacked by FC Cincinnati

The MLS side have won just one of their last 16 games under the Dutch coach and are struggling in the Eastern Conference

Jaap Stam has been sacked by FC Cincinnati.

The former Manchester United and AC Milan defender was appointed coach of the MLS side in May 2020, signing an 18-month contract.

But the club have opted to relieve the ex-Netherlands international of his duties a day after they suffered a 4-2 defeat at DC United, their third loss in a row.

What has been said?

As well as Stam, assistant coaches Said Bakkati and Yoann Damet have also been let go.

Cincinnati president Jeff Berding told the club's website: "During our nearly two-month process to identify the next General Manager for FC Cincinnati, it was apparent that a Head Coach change was necessary.

"Therefore, after a great deal of deliberation, the club has made the decision to now move to the future with Jaap no longer serving as Head Coach.

"We believe a change in leadership is in the best interest of the club at this time, and a new General Manager will lead the search for a new Head Coach.

"We are an ambitious club and we remain focused on achieving our goals, the first of which is making Cincinnati a championship city.

"We thank Jaap for everything he has done for FC Cincinnati during his time here, and we wish him the best as he can now head home to be with his family."

How did Cincinnati perform under Stam?

The Ohio club won just eight of the 47 matches they played during Stam's tenure.

Their run of one victory from their last 16 MLS matches leaves them second-bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Article continues below

Who will replace Stam?

FC Cincinnati's Under-19s manager Tyrone Marshall will take charge of the senior side on an interim basis.

The former Jamaica international defender began working in Cincinnati's youth academy in February this year, having spent six years as assistant coach at Real Salt Lake.

Further reading