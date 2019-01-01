Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Hadebe left stranded as passport issue persists

The Yeni Malatyaspor defender has been unable to return to Turkey because his country is currently incapable of producing passports

Zimbabwe’s Teenage Hadebe has remained in the country after the international break with the Southern African nation unable to produce passports.

The defender ran out of pages in his passport and sought to print a new one, but the government has so far failed to oblige due to a lack of funds.

A multitude of Zimbabweans are affected by the situation, prompting frustration and annoyance.

Unable to return to , Hadebe has stayed back in the nation and missed Yeni Malatyaspor’s goalless draw with on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean Football Association (Zifa) has intervened, though, and are attempting to quicken the process of the 24-year-old receiving a new document.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to categorically state that the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Art & Recreation and the Registrar General's department have done their role in ensuring that Warrior Teenage Hadebe's passport renewal is expedited in the least possible time," Xolisani Gwesela, an FA spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Warriors team manager, Mr Wellington Mpandare in liaison with the Zifa Secretariat has commenced the process.

"We are glad to state that Hadebe's passport will be issued on 28 November 2019.

"We sincerely regret the inconveniences caused to Yeni Malatyaspor by Hadebe's delayed return."

In addition, Gwesela thanked the government for taking the matter seriously, before addressing the Malatya-based club.

"Zifa is deeply grateful to the government for treating Hadebe's case as a priority. On our part, we are also engaging Yeni Malatyaspor to ensure that we have lasting relations beyond the just concluded fixture."

Hadebe featured in Zimbabwe’s qualifying fixtures with Botswana and Zambia during the international break, as they drew 0-0 and won 2-1, respectively.

The Warriors are second in Group H with four points, two behind African champions who are unblemished after two games.

Hadebe also represented the country at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in .