Former Ghana winger Addo joins Borussia Dortmund as an assistant coach

The 43-year-old has been announced as the latest addition to The Back and Yellows technical team

Former international Otto Addo has been handed an assistant coaching role by ex-club .

The German outfit has announced the appointment of the 43-year-old, who has been tasked with youth development.

It is his fourth technical job, having held assistant coaching positions at German sides Hamburg and and at Danish side Nordsjaelland. He has also worked as a scout for Ghana's national team.

Delighted to announce the return of former Borussia Dortmund player, Otto Addo, who will serve as an assistant coach focusing on youth development! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/ctqkiOFbaV — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 17, 2019

"Delighted to announce the return of former Borussia Dortmund player, Otto Addo, who will serve as an assistant coach focusing on youth development!" Dortmund announced on social media on Wednesday.

After hanging up his boots, Addo started his coaching career at Hamburg in 2013, supervising the U19 team as the assistant manager.

Later that year, he had the opportunity to work as caretaker coach of the senior team following the sacking of head coach Thorsten Fink.

Between 2016 and 2017, he worked with Nordsjaelland, from where he joined Monchengladbach.

The German-born, who played for Ghana at the 2006 World Cup, has also worked as a scout for the Black Stars at major international tournaments.

