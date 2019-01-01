Former Burton Albion right-back Maynard shot and killed in Amsterdam

Authorities are investigating the death of the former defender, who eyewitnesses say was attacked by men on a scooter

Former Volendam, Royal Antwerp and Burton Albion right-back Kelvin Maynard was shot and killed on Wednesday in the south eastern district of Amsterdam. The local police confirmed the death of the 32-year-old on Thursday morning.

Reports in the state that eyewitnesses claimed two men on a motor scooter carried out the attack, with Maynard said to have tried to seek shelter in a nearby fire station. Maynard's car came to a stop next to the building and the player did not emerge.

Despite the efforts of those at the scene, attempts to resuscitate the Suriname-born Maynard were sadly in vain.

The player's death took place on the same day as the murder of Derk Wiersum, a lawyer who had been working with Nabil Bakkali, a crown witness in a case involving notorious criminal Ridouan Taghi.

Police told Dutch publication De Telegraaf that the incidents are being treated as unrelated as this time, however.

Maynard's death was confirmed on Thursday by way of a public statement by authorities. A statement read: “We can confirm that the victim of the shooting incident on Langbroekdreef last night was 32-year-old Kelvin Maynard. The investigation into his death is ongoing.”

Former coach Joop Gall, who worked with the player at Emmen, expressed his shock upon hearing the news.

“I am lost for words,” he told Dagblad van het Noorden. “Has he been murdered? I can't comprehend what happened. I obviously don't know what he did outside of the game, but he was a great guy. Very friendly.”

Having turned out for Burton Albion between 2014-16, the League One club were amongst those to pay their respects.

“Everyone at Burton Albion Football Club is saddened this morning to learn about the death of our former player Kelvin Maynard,” a statement reads.

“Naturally, all our thoughts are with Kelvin’s friends and family at this time.”

Maynard began his career at Volendam, taking in four appearances in his first season before becoming a regular in his second year as the club were promoted to the Eredivisie.

Short-lived spells in and Hungary followed before returning to Netherlands with Emmen. Time was then spent in and with Royal Antwerp and Burton before again returning to Holland.

Maynard most recently turned out for amateur outfit Quick Boys in the Tweede Divisie.