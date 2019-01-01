Former AC Milan sporting director Mirabelli admits Aubameyang’s regret

The Gabon international joined the Gunners in January 2018 after failing to reach a concrete agreement with the San Siro outfit

Former sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has admitted that his failure to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains one of his regrets.

The Red and Blacks were in negotiation with the former striker but after failing to reach an agreement with him in time, the forward joined in a club-record deal.

Aubameyang has continued to impress with the Gunners since the move, scoring 32 goals in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League this season.

"We were in close contact with the player but eventually, we didn't manage to sign him,” Mirabelli told Calciomercato.

“He is one of my favourite strikers and it's a pity that we couldn't end negotiations, it's one of my regrets".

After missing out in securing the signature of the Gabon striker, the San Siro outfit signed Gonzalo Higuain on loan last summer but after six months he moved to .

Krzysztof Piątek was recruited in January in place of the former international and the Polish marksman has impressed so far.

Aubameyang who has scored four goals in the this term will hope to add to the tally when Arsenal host on Thursday.